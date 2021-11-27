Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $10.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $10.85 per share for the year.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.89.

Shares of ARWR opened at $72.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.50. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $1,351,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $3,281,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,500 shares of company stock worth $5,945,295. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.