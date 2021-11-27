Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 23.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ANTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,347.50 ($17.61).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,384.50 ($18.09) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £13.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 1,202 ($15.70) and a one year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,411.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,485.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.