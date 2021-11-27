Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) to Hold

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MCW. UBS Group upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. FIG Partners upgraded Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

MCW stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,947,156,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,582,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,419,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,443,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,090,000 after acquiring an additional 936,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

