Financial Analysis: UP Fintech (TIGR) vs. Its Competitors

UP Fintech (NASDAQ: TIGR) is one of 53 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare UP Fintech to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for UP Fintech and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UP Fintech
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2.33
|UP Fintech Competitors
|509
|2253
|2294
|71
|2.38
Profitability
This table compares UP Fintech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UP Fintech
|5.24%
|9.95%
|0.84%
|UP Fintech Competitors
|28.81%
|16.90%
|6.09%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
15.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares UP Fintech and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UP Fintech
|$138.50 million
|$16.07 million
|73.88
|UP Fintech Competitors
|$6.20 billion
|$1.11 billion
|9.18
UP Fintech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech. UP Fintech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Risk & Volatility
UP Fintech has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech’s peers have a beta of 1.61, meaning that their average share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
UP Fintech peers beat UP Fintech on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
About UP Fintech
UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.
