Head-To-Head Review: General Motors (NYSE:GM) vs. Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares General Motors and Proterra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors 8.50% 20.41% 4.76% Proterra N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for General Motors and Proterra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors 0 1 18 0 2.95 Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25

General Motors presently has a consensus price target of $70.16, suggesting a potential upside of 16.60%. Proterra has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.27%. Given Proterra’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Proterra is more favorable than General Motors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares General Motors and Proterra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors $122.49 billion 0.71 $6.43 billion $7.48 8.04 Proterra N/A N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Proterra.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of General Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of Proterra shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of General Motors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.7% of Proterra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

General Motors beats Proterra on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc. The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial. The company sells vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, Wuling, Maven, and OnStar brands. General Motors was founded by William C. Durant on September 16, 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

