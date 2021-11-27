Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will announce sales of $4.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.81 billion and the lowest is $4.70 billion. Lincoln National reported sales of $4.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year sales of $19.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.50 billion to $19.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $19.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

In other Lincoln National news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 1.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Lincoln National by 1.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $68.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.93. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

