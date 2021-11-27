Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) PT Set at C$48.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$48.00 price objective on Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HCG. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered Home Capital Group from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.29.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

TSE HCG opened at C$43.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 9.03. Home Capital Group has a one year low of C$28.35 and a one year high of C$46.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.23.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 5.2223598 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$37.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$555,000.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.