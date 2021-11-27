ATB Capital Increases Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$14.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERF. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.05.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus stock opened at C$12.42 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$3.20 and a 12 month high of C$13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a PE ratio of -22.06.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.6232309 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 82,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$616,035.96. Also, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,202.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 299,852 shares in the company, valued at C$3,610,368.01. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $151,365.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.