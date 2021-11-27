Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Increased to C$9.25 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.06.

Shares of CPG opened at C$5.64 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.27 and a 52-week high of C$6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.23. The stock has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 1.44.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$848.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.3211273 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,845,033.12.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

