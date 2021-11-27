ATB Capital Increases ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$16.75

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.37.

TSE ARX opened at C$11.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.21. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$5.68 and a 12-month high of C$13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45. The firm has a market cap of C$8.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.90.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The firm had revenue of C$1.58 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.16%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

