QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for QIWI’s FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

NASDAQ QIWI opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. QIWI has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $15.04.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The credit services provider reported $43.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $42.85. The business had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. QIWI had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QIWI will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QIWI in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in QIWI by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 319,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in QIWI by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QIWI by 21.0% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of QIWI by 26.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,375,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 289,507 shares during the last quarter. 15.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

