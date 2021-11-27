Canadian Western Bank to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.38 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the company will post earnings of $4.38 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$263.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$256.15 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CWB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.58.

CWB stock opened at C$38.70 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$27.99 and a one year high of C$41.56. The firm has a market cap of C$3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 11.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.26.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Gallagher sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total value of C$74,440.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$159,679.80. Also, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$74,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,713.71. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,205 shares of company stock valued at $473,779.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.