STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get STORE Capital alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STOR. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

STORE Capital stock opened at $33.11 on Thursday. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 21.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.