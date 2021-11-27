RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Shares of RADA opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $487.14 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RADA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.