Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.06% from the stock’s previous close.

LON MBH opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.65) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03. Michelmersh Brick has a 12-month low of GBX 109.15 ($1.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 167 ($2.18). The company has a market capitalization of £120.54 million and a PE ratio of 17.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 128.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 134.62.

In other news, insider Paula Hay Plumb bought 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £21,798 ($28,479.23).

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

