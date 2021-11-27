Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

Shares of SDPI opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

