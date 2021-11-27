KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $5.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 23.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

