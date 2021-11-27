Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canopy Growth Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Canopy Growth in a report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $16.70 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.19.

CGC opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.00. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 21,337 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 388,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after buying an additional 39,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,110,000 after buying an additional 403,932 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 66,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

