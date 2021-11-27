Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.69

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.69 and traded as low as $37.22. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $37.22, with a volume of 283 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

