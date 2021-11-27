Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nordstrom, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JWN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.87.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.33. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 560.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

