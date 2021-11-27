TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRP. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares lowered shares of TC Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$74.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$67.74.

Shares of TRP opened at C$60.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.18. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$51.10 and a twelve month high of C$68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.22.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.2499998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.95%.

In related news, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,150 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.02, for a total transaction of C$70,171.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,080.24. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $612,308.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

