Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Lowered to C$4.25 at CIBC

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOZ. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. NBF cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.32.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at C$2.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.10. The stock has a market cap of C$743.00 million and a PE ratio of -81.39. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$2.13 and a 52-week high of C$3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 17.47 and a current ratio of 17.71.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

