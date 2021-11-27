Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Downgraded to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$44.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PPL. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CSFB lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$43.92.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$38.72 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$29.96 and a 12-month high of C$43.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.92.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -675.60%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total transaction of C$278,614.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$318,416. Also, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total transaction of C$61,952.27. Insiders have acquired a total of 266 shares of company stock worth $10,669 over the last 90 days.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.