Financial Survey: Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Organovo and aTyr Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo 0 0 1 0 3.00 aTyr Pharma 0 0 7 0 3.00

aTyr Pharma has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.33%. Given aTyr Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Organovo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.3% of Organovo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Organovo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Organovo and aTyr Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo N/A -32.38% -31.38% aTyr Pharma N/A -50.39% -45.19%

Risk and Volatility

Organovo has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Organovo and aTyr Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo $2.20 million 18.64 -$16.83 million ($1.36) -3.46 aTyr Pharma $10.45 million 21.43 -$16.22 million ($2.04) -3.95

aTyr Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Organovo. aTyr Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organovo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats Organovo on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company was founded in April 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

