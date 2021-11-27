Senior plc (LON:SNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 156.75 ($2.05).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNR shares. Panmure Gordon lowered Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Senior to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 177 ($2.31) to GBX 137 ($1.79) in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Senior alerts:

Shares of Senior stock opened at GBX 137.10 ($1.79) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £575.02 million and a PE ratio of -19.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 75.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.89. Senior has a 12 month low of GBX 69.40 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.