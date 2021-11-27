First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.91.

NYSE:FR opened at $60.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.81. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.