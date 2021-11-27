First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.91.

NYSE:FR opened at $60.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.81. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.