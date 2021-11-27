Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:WEE)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.41). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

