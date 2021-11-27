Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Eli Lilly and Company Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Eli Lilly and in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s FY2024 earnings at $13.07 EPS.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $260.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The firm has a market cap of $249.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.