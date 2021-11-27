Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the fast-food giant will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

NYSE MCD opened at $250.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.73. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $257.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,914,319,000 after purchasing an additional 380,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,413,763,000 after buying an additional 445,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after buying an additional 237,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after buying an additional 343,349 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

