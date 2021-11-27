Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) to Hold

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

NAPA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. Research analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $347,672.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $400,392.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,221,848 shares of company stock worth $240,180,484.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 19.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

