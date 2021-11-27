OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $106.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $91.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.68 and a 200-day moving average of $96.70. OSI Systems has a one year low of $87.49 and a one year high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,147. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,431,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

