Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,848 ($24.14) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,587 ($20.73) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,587 ($20.73) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Shares of LON STB opened at GBX 1,300 ($16.98) on Thursday. Secure Trust Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 832.60 ($10.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,420 ($18.55). The company has a market capitalization of £242.29 million and a PE ratio of 6.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,219.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,202.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.