Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Increased by Analyst

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bright Health Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bright Health Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen cut Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE BHG opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.41. Bright Health Group has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31).

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $3,744,520,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth $364,352,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $748,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $353,388,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $176,147,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

