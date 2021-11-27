Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,512.52

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,512.52 ($19.76) and traded as high as GBX 1,581.72 ($20.67). Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at GBX 1,556.20 ($20.33), with a volume of 12,032,991 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on RDSA. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,710 ($22.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £177.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,669.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,512.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.68%.

About Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.