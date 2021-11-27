Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.04

Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.04 and traded as high as C$44.19. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$44.00, with a volume of 46,746 shares trading hands.

RCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective (up previously from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.10.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$373.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$374.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.1004561 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.41, for a total value of C$125,902.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,192,013.25.

About Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.