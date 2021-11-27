Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,165.66

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,165.66 ($28.29) and traded as high as GBX 2,206 ($28.82). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 2,109 ($27.55), with a volume of 746,943 shares changing hands.

ICP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,260 ($29.53) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,181.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,165.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a GBX 18.70 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In related news, insider Rosemary Leith purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,352 ($30.73) per share, for a total transaction of £4,704 ($6,145.81). Also, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,119 ($27.68) per share, for a total transaction of £37,612.25 ($49,140.65). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,805 shares of company stock worth $6,153,075.

About Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

