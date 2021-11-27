Critical Survey: Friendly Hills Bank (FHLB) & The Competition

Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS: FHLB) is one of 74 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Friendly Hills Bank to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Friendly Hills Bank alerts:

This table compares Friendly Hills Bank and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Friendly Hills Bank $6.77 million $1.02 million 17.29 Friendly Hills Bank Competitors $12.71 billion $1.60 billion 10.86

Friendly Hills Bank’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Friendly Hills Bank. Friendly Hills Bank is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Friendly Hills Bank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Friendly Hills Bank 17.24% N/A N/A Friendly Hills Bank Competitors 20.77% 10.78% 0.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Friendly Hills Bank has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Friendly Hills Bank’s peers have a beta of 22.22, indicating that their average stock price is 2,122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Friendly Hills Bank and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Friendly Hills Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Friendly Hills Bank Competitors 1072 3113 2599 79 2.25

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 69.63%. Given Friendly Hills Bank’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Friendly Hills Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Friendly Hills Bank peers beat Friendly Hills Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Friendly Hills Bank Company Profile

Friendly Hills Bancorp. operates as a bank holding company. Its products include deposits, loans, savings and checking plans, cash management, mobile and online banking, business professional services, and other additional financial services. The company was founded on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Friendly Hills Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friendly Hills Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.