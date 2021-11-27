Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) Insider Jonathan (Jon) Bridel Acquires 19,548 Shares of Stock

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) insider Jonathan (Jon) Bridel purchased 19,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £20,720.88 ($27,071.96).

Shares of LON SEQI opened at GBX 106.20 ($1.39) on Friday. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 114.60 ($1.50). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 109.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 110.11.

Get Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.