Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Now Covered by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DEN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.54.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 3.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.07.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. Analysts forecast that Denbury will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 885.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the second quarter valued at $138,000.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

