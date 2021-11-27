TheStreet Lowers White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,038.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. White Mountains Insurance Group has a one year low of $942.08 and a one year high of $1,267.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,083.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,119.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.49.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

