Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Given “Buy” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JMP Securities currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock.
FNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.
NYSE FNA opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. Paragon 28 has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $25.41.
Paragon 28 Company Profile
Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.
