PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PennantPark Investment from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

PNNT opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $469.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.11, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $7.41.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

