Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 4,650 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($60.75) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,770 ($62.32) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,470 ($58.40) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,916.88 ($51.17).

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,759.50 ($49.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of £87.67 billion and a PE ratio of 33.15. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,805.28 ($36.65) and a one year high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,633.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,520.59.

In related news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,525 ($46.05) per share, with a total value of £881,250 ($1,151,358.77). Insiders acquired 25,690 shares of company stock worth $90,607,536 in the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

