Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Nuwellis in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Nuwellis stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. Nuwellis has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 219.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nuwellis during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuwellis by 17.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nuwellis by 223.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 122,697 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

