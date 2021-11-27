Brokers Set Expectations for General Electric’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Electric in a report released on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GE. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.18.

NYSE:GE opened at $97.84 on Thursday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $79.68 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,257,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

