SVB Leerink Comments on Airsculpt Technologies Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AIRS)

Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Airsculpt Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Airsculpt Technologies stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. Airsculpt Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $18.04.

About Airsculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

