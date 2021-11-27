Brokers Offer Predictions for Hamilton Thorne Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) – Research analysts at Pi Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hamilton Thorne in a report released on Tuesday, November 23rd. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03.

CVE:HTL opened at C$2.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.96. The company has a market cap of C$301.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95. Hamilton Thorne has a 52 week low of C$1.28 and a 52 week high of C$2.20.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

