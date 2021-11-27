Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($7.89) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($7.89) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($7.00). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

NCLH has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The business had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,908,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,815 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth $37,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 169.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,572,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 989,197 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

