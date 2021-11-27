FY2021 EPS Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.

NYSE SITC opened at $15.81 on Thursday. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in SITE Centers by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 7.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

