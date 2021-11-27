Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of CoStar Group Put Options (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 8,532 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 999% compared to the average volume of 776 put options.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSGP. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.01. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CoStar Group by 930.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,667,000 after acquiring an additional 39,443,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 896.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,868,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,163,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 748.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,369,000 after buying an additional 22,839,557 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 868.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,458,000 after buying an additional 16,853,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,615,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,837,000 after buying an additional 446,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.